Saif Ali Khan explains cricket lineage to son Taimur in London, honours Mansoor Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur (Pic/internationalcricketmastersuk)

Saif Ali Khan didn't follow in his father and grandfather's footsteps to become a cricketer, but he's making sure his son, Taimur Ali Khan, knows all about their family's cricket history. There are videos on Instagram showing Saif talking to Taimur about their family's cricketing past while Taimur plays at a cricket club in London.

In one of the videos, Taimur is seen batting inside a net, dressed in a white T-shirt with a blue stripe, matching track pants, and sneakers. Saif is wearing a grey cord-set, a black sleeveless jacket, and brown shoes, with a small ponytail.

In another video, Saif is explaining cricket 'counties' to Taimur. When Taimur asks a question, Saif explains, “Counties are like clubs, such as Sussex and Worcestershire. Your great-grandfather played for Worcestershire, and your grandfather captained Sussex.” Taimur nods, and his cricket coach, surprised by Saif's family cricket history, asks, “Is that right?” Saif proudly nods in response.

Saif Ali Khan on being on Instagram

After Kareena Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan made their much-awaited social media debut igniting a swamp of followers within minutes of joining Instagram, Saif Ali Khan, who has steered away from having a virtual account admitted that he does browse incognito. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor shared, “I do have the Instagram app, and a secret account, too. I browse sometimes, but don’t enjoy it much. And every time I browse it for a little while, I keep promising to delete it and I end up not deleting it.”

“I don’t want to get stuck in a position where I have to post other people’s things. I really enjoy the fact that nobody is really interested in asking me to promote something because they know that I’m not on social media. So, I get a lot of peace and quiet,” he added.

Sharing his take on the paparazzi culture and how a video posted by these accounts creates controversies, Saif shared, “Every time I do check Instagram, I see an actor at the airport either showing some concern about a paparazzi guy who falls over and then the people comment saying ‘what a nice person they are’ or ‘the star is not conscious enough of a fan showing some interest who is trying to grab him and take a selfie’ and people write ‘what a not very nice person’. And this cycle goes on and on, and everyone’s very concerned with what the paparazzi think and what everybody thinks because everyone wants to be super nice, that’s hugely irritating.”