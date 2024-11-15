Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kookie Gulati roped in to add 2 new dance numbers to Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawats Jewel Thief

Kookie Gulati roped in to add 2 new dance numbers to Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Jewel Thief'

Updated on: 16 November,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Months after director Robbie Grewal wraps up Jewel Thief, Kookie Gulati roped in to helm two songs and revisit a few scenes of Saif and Jaideep’s heist thriller

Kookie Gulati roped in to add 2 new dance numbers to Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Jewel Thief'

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat

Listen to this article
Kookie Gulati roped in to add 2 new dance numbers to Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's 'Jewel Thief'
x
00:00

What’s a heist thriller without a last-minute twist? In this case, it’s off screen. In late May, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat had wrapped up Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter, following a 10-day schedule in Budapest and a patchwork shoot in Mumbai. But now, it turns out the shoot is not quite over. mid-day has learnt that the unit will report back to the set to film two songs and re-shoot some scenes. Surprisingly, the new portions will be shot not by director Robbie Grewal, but by Kookie Gulati of The Big Bull (2021) fame.


From what we’ve heard, the inclusions have been recommended by Siddharth Anand, who has written and produced the crime thriller that sees Khan and Ahlawat’s characters in a battle of wits. Sources tell us that after the Budapest schedule was wrapped up in May-end, Grewal dove headlong into the film’s post-production. “The team completed the patchwork by June. But recently, Siddharth felt that some scenes needed to be revisited to up the heist thriller’s slick feel. He also was of the opinion that two more songs would enhance its appeal. While Robbie felt the existing cut is pacy and slick enough, he understood the producer’s need to make it more appealing to the audience with the new numbers. So, for now, Robbie is focusing on the post-production while Siddharth has roped in Kookie to film the additional parts,” reveals a source.


Kookie Gulati and Robbie GrewalKookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal


Gulati was Anand’s first choice for the job as he has directed over 300 music videos. The source adds, “The first song and a few scenes, featuring Saif and leading lady Nikita Dutta, will be shot in Alibaug this weekend. Sid has briefed Kookie that the sequences, which are being re-shot, need to have more drama and action. Another song will be filmed at Mehboob Studios with the entire cast later this month. The dance track will be choreographed by Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat.” Khan, who sports long hair and a beard in the movie, has grown his hair again for the upcoming stint. 
  
When mid-day reached out to Grewal, he said, “We were to shoot [these portions] in August, but it got pushed to November. Since I was already committed to an Amazon show in this [window], I couldn’t do it. Kookie was kind enough to step in and help us out.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jewel Thief saif ali khan Jaideep Ahlawat Kookie Gulati Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK