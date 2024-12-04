Director Kookie Gulati, who was roped in to revisit some scenes and shoot songs of Robbie Grewal-helmed Jewel Thief, wraps up Saif Ali Khan’s thriller

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's Jewel Thief wraps up for second time as Kookie Gulati reshoots action sequence and songs

Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter is one of those rare films to reach the finish line twice. First, director Robbie Grewal called a wrap on the heist thriller in May. Last month, mid-day reported that producer Siddharth Anand had roped in director Kookie Gulati, believing he would be a better fit, to revisit some scenes and shoot two songs of the Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nikita Dutta-starrer (Plot twist in the heist, November 16). Now, after a three-week schedule, it’s a wrap again on the film.

Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati

With a robbery at the centre of the plot, Anand wanted the movie to be pacy and slick. Sources say that Gulati reimagined an action sequence and shot it with Khan at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. A source from the unit reveals, “Siddharth wanted to enhance the action and tension in a particular scene reflecting the heist. So, late last month, a set was built at the Bandra studio. Saif and another actor, who plays a significant role in the film, shot the sequence. Part of the set-piece was also filmed against the green screen. Saif rehearsed extensively with action director Parvez Shaikh before filming it. Kookie is now supervising the VFX work on it.”

Between mid-November and December 1, Gulati also shot two songs. While one was a romantic track filmed in Alibaug on the leading man and Dutta, the other was a peppy dance number. The source adds, “It was choreographed by Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat, and featured the entire cast.”