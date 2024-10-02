Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the 10th year of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan asked to unite for a “cleaner and greener India”

In Pic: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article 'Let’s unite for cleaner India”: Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor honour PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan x 00:00

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on the 10th year of Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan asked to unite for a “cleaner and greener India”.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also heaped praise on the iconic leader PM Narendra Modi and said that he has shown committed and strong leadership by working tirelessly in turning this mission into a nationwide movement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena took to her Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her and her husband Saif. The video began with the two introducing themselves.

Kareena was then heard saying: “Today, I would like to talk to you not only as an actress, but as a mother,who wants the best for her children and Swachh Bharat Mission is a mission in which every family should take part.”

Saif added: “It's not just about keeping our surroundings clean, it's about showing our kids that a healthy environment is a foundation for a happy life.”

The “Jab We Met” actress added that “Mahatma Gandhi has always said that we are the ones who start the real change. On October 2nd, we honour his dream of a clean India.”

Praising PM Modi, he added: “Our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji has shown committed and strong leadership by working tirelessly in turning this mission into a nationwide movement. And we want to ensure that our children understand that every small step, whether it's picking up a piece or not using plastic, is very important.”

Kareena urged all to make the mission a part of everyone's lives.

“For us, for our families, and for a brighter future. Thank you all very much,” she concluded.

The video was captioned: “Let’s unite for a cleaner and greener India! A heartfelt shoutout to #SHS2024 and the amazing Swacchagrahis who are championing this cause.”

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Mission is a country-wide campaign initiated by the Government of India on 2 October 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management and to create Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages.

--IANS

dc/