A video shared by a paparazzo shows Jeh grabbing more and more chocolates while Saif Ali Khan is not paying attention. They were at a social meet with YouTuber MrBeast

Saif Ali Khan with son Jeh

Listen to this article Sneaky Jeh’s chocolate heist as dad Saif Ali Khan looks away leaves the internet in splits - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took their kids Taimur and Jeh to meet American influencer and wrestler Logan Paul, and popular YouTuber MrBeast, in Mumbai. As videos of the rendezvous surfaced on social media, one clip in particular shows Jeh’s cute chocolate heist at the event.

Jeh’s chocolate heist leaves the internet in splits

A video shared by a paparazzo shows Jeh grabbing more and more chocolates while Saif Ali Khan is not paying attention. However, as Saif realises his baby boy has been carrying more than he should, the actor pulls him away. Watch the video below.

One user wrote in the comments, "Kids will be kids no matter if they are from rich parents or simple parents."

"He is not just stealing the spotlight but chocolates too!" added another.

One user commented, "I can watch this little Jeh whole day. He has his own mischief which is filled with cuteness and innocence. He's too cute."

About Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s relationship

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Saif was recently seen in Devara: Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film reunites Jr NTR with director Koratala Siva, known for his work on 'Janatha Garage'. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Bebo, on the other hand, has been in the spotlight for her latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders', directed by Hansal Mehta.'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theaters on September 13. She also starred in 'Singham Again', an action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, slated for release in November.