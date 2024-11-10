Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to share a series of photos and videos from her meeting with YouTubers MrBeast and Logan Paul, alongside her son.

Shilpa Shetty with Logan Paul and Mr Beast

Listen to this article Shilpa Shetty meets Mr Beast & Logan Paul with husband Raj Kundra, see pics x 00:00

The world’s biggest YouTuber, Mr Beast, along with three other YouTubers—Logan Paul, JJ "KSI," and Darren "IShowSpeed"—landed in India for an event. Now, Mr Beast and Logan Paul got a taste of Bollywood as they met one of the finest actresses in B-town, Shilpa Shetty. Shetty took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos and videos with her son and the YouTubers from their meeting.

Shilpa Shetty met Mr Beast

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

The actress met the social media sensations with her husband, Raj Kundra, and her son, Viaan. She attached the pictures with a sweet caption. While sharing the photos, she wrote, "Beauty and Mr.Beast with my lil Beast... Welcome to India #MrBeast #LoganPaul @ksi." She attached the caption with hashtags #sundaydoneright, #sonday, #gratitude, and #smiles.

In the images, the actress was seen wearing a beautiful white dress, while her son Viaan smiled in a blue sweatshirt and simple jeans. One of the videos captured Shilpa's excitement, in which she was seen asking Viaan, "Whom have we come to meet?" to which he excitedly says, "Logan Paul, KSI, and MrBeast." The post caught a lot of reactions, but one standout was MrBeast’s response to Shilpa's post. The YouTuber reacted to the post saying, “It was nice meeting you.”

Mr Beast’s rickshaw ride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As the YouTuber touched down in Mumbai, he did the one thing that is quite the ‘Jaan’ of the city. Mr Beast took a rickshaw ride through the city with heavy security, and clips of him enjoying the fun ride are going viral on the internet. In the clip, James looked quite pumped as he interacted with photographers stationed there. He was seen showcasing Feastables, which he launched in the Indian market on Sunday during an event. The YouTuber collaborated with Indian content creator Carry Minati for the launch. As soon as the clip went viral, fans started reacting. One wrote, "Hats off to Carry Bhai, who made the person with a luxury car ride in an auto." "Some YouTubers bring Prime from a foreign country, but CarryMinati brought the maker of Prime to India 🇮🇳. Proud of you," another commented. A third wrote, "The autowala is the luckiest person alive right now."