The year started on a rather shocking note for Bollywood, with Saif Ali Khan being attacked by an intruder at his residence in Bandra. This has left everyone in the family shocked. The incident also resulted in Saif being stabbed multiple times. Now, after weeks of the incident, Saif Ali Khan's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu has reacted to the traumatizing incident.

While speaking to ANI, Kunal revealed that he was the one who broke this news to his wife, Soha Ali Khan. He shared that he was getting their daughter, Innaya, ready for school when he got to know about the incident. Recalling the moment, Kunal said, “The first thing was, is Saif okay? And once we knew that he was out of danger, none of the chatter made any sense again because that’s the only thing that mattered.”

“It’s very weird how fear works. I had to break this to her. We were getting our daughter ready to go to school, and I just had this information and nothing else. So, am I supposed to send my daughter to school right now or not? All of those things were kind of playing on my mind,” he further shared, while adding, “So we did send her to school, and then I said we need to go there, and that’s when, slowly, we started to find out what had kind of transpired.”

Saif Ali Khan revealed Taimur saw him covered in blood

While sharing what happened after the intruder entered the house, Saif Ali Khan, in conversation with Bombay Times, revealed, "He escaped the way he came – though we didn’t know that. He had gone the way he came in – which was up a drainpipe into the kids’ bathroom. I don’t think he knew where he was. And we all headed downstairs. It was a filmi scene where I was covered in blood, and we took two decorative swords off the wall. And that’s what Taimur saw – me covered in blood and Hari, the other house help, holding two swords. So, it was vaguely heroic, at least that moment (laughs)."

Saif Ali Khan on people calling the incident a ‘PR stunt’

While this incident came as a shock to the entire industry, soon after Saif was discharged from the hospital, a lot of negativity came his way, with many saying that it was "just a PR stunt." Reacting to such comments and negativity, Saif shared, "I think it is expected that there will be all kinds of reactions to something like this. There will be people ridiculing it. There will be people not believing it, people making fun of it. And I think that’s fine because it is what gives color to the world. If everyone had a sympathetic reaction to something, it would be flat and dull. And I expected it, so there is no need to react to it."