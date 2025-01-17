In connection with Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case, the Mumbai Police detained one person on Friday. The suspect has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning.

In Pic: Saif Ali Khan

Yesterday morning, everyone woke up to the shocking news that Saif Ali Khan had been attacked by someone in his own house in Bandra. Khan was attacked by a man who entered the actor’s residence with the alleged intent to rob. Now, in connection with the case, the Mumbai Police detained one person on Friday. The suspect has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning.

Mumbai police are searching the Vasai Virar area

Today, the police took possession of a portion of the blade that was extracted from Khan’s back. As reported by news agency ANI, it has been said that the accused involved in the attack on the Bollywood actor was last spotted at the Bandra station, and the authorities suspect that he is the first local from Bandra to Virar. Hence, a search is underway in the Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar areas, an official said.

All About Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds. Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the family. According to the complainant, the intruder attacked the maid allegedly with a hexa blade, which hit both her hands.

As per ANI, Mumbai Police is currently investigating the matter and has formed 20 teams to track down and nab the intruder who stabbed Saif. Dixit Gedam, DCP Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, who is part of the team investigating the attack on Saif, said that the incident was a "robbery attempt" and that the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house.

As per the latest information provide by ANI, one of the doctors of Lilavati Hospital, the medical team will decide on when to shift Saif from the ICU to the general ward shortly after discussing with the actor's family

(With inputs from ANI)