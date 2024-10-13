Baba Siddique was shot dead by three unidentified assailants on Saturday night in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty arrived at the hospital to meet the family

Salman Khan, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt (Pics/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Baba Siddique shot dead: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty rush to Lilavati hospital x 00:00

On Saturday night, it was reported that former MLA and NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot at by three unknown attackers in Bandra area of Mumbai. He was immediately taken to the Lilavati hospital nearby but was declared dead shortly after his admission. He suffered three gunshot wounds. Soon after the news of his demise came out, Bollywood actors including Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty, visited Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night to meet the family of former state minister.

Actor Sanjay Dutt was among the first to arrive at the hospital. Actor Zaheer Iqbal also reached the hospital to meet the family of Baba Siddique.

Salman Khan is a close friend of the Siddique family and has been a vocal supporter of the family's political endeavour as well. He also attends the grand iftar party hosted by the Siddique family annually. The actor reportedly was shooting for his show Bigg Boss when he was informed about the incident. He cancelled the shoot and rushed to the hospital to be by the family's side.

Riteish Deshmukh expresses grief over the passing of Baba Siddique

Actor Riteish Deshmukh who is also the son of late Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, expressed his grief over the incident, saying, "The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice."

Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri #BabaSiddique ji - My heart goes out to @zeeshan_iyc and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult time. The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to… pic.twitter.com/zjNLnspbrp — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 12, 2024

"Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri #BabaSiddique ji - My heart goes out to @zeeshan_iyc and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult timem," Deshmukh wrote in a post on X.

Baba Siddique shot dead by unknown assailants

Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.

Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects.

"The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in Nirmal Nagar. Baba Siddique was taken to Lilavati Hospital after being shot. Two suspects have been arrested, and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the case," Dahiya told reporters.

Mumbai Police said that they recovered the weapon used in the crime. "A 9.9mm pistol was used in the firing," officials said.