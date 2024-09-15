Reflecting on 'Padosan', Saira wrote that she feels blessed for the opportunity to have been a part of it, especially given the circumstances at the time

Saira Banu. Pic/mid-day archives; (right) Picture Courtesy/Saira Banu's Instagram account

Legendary actress Saira Banu penned a heartwarming note ahead of the release of her 1968 cult classic ‘Padosan’.

On her photo-sharing application, Saira took to her Instagram account and shared the poster of her iconic film featuring herself with late actor Sunil Dutt and singer-actor Kishore Kumar.

Saira posted a long note that read, “I was thrilled to know that “Padosan”, a film incredibly close to my heart, is being re-released in theatres. This movie is not only dearest to me but a cherished piece of cinematic history that I believe the new generation should experience. It’s a brilliant showcase of exceptional artists brought to life by Dutt Saab, Mehmood Bhai, Kishore Ji, and many more.”

Reflecting on 'Padosan', Saira wrote that she feels blessed for the opportunity to have been a part of it, especially given the circumstances at the time.

“After my marriage, I had taken a step back from my professional career, and it was only thanks to Mehmood Bhai’s persistent persuasion and the considerate arrangements made to facilitate the shooting in Madras that I agreed to join the project.” the ‘Junglee’ fame actress said.

Saira continued, “The film’s cast, including the unforgettable Dutt Saab, who humorously questioned the departure from his usual glamorous roles, and the amazing Kishore Ji, made the experience truly memorable. The on-set laughter and camaraderie were so intense that at times, we had to pause filming because I couldn’t stop laughing.”

“It’s heartening to see “Padosan” celebrated once again, and I look forward to sharing more anecdotes about this remarkable film, which remains a highlight of my career and a joyous part of the cinematic legacy,” Saira concluded.

‘Padosan’ was helmed by director duo Jyoti Swarup and Jyoti Sarup which is still remembered for its amazing storyline, remarkable characters and especially one of the finest songs that are still considered as Chartbusters. The music of the film was composed by music maestro Rahul Dev Burman.

