On Dilip Kumar’s 102nd birth anniversary on Wednesday, veteran actress Saira Banu has remembered her “Sahib” and recalled that whenever the legendary star was around her, he shed the aura of a legend and let the child within him emerge playful, carefree and unburdened by the weight of worldly chaos.

Saira took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring memorable moments with Dilip Kumar, who passed away aged 98 in 2021.

For the caption, she wrote, “A few people walk into your life to stay, becoming a part of you in every possible way. That’s what happened when Dilip Sahib entered my life to stay with me forever. We are one in our thoughts and being.”

“The days may change, and the seasons may pass, but Sahib has always been there, walking with me hand in hand. Today, on his birthday, I reflect on what a gift he is not just to me but to everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

She said that to the world, Dilip Kumar was the epitome of mannerisms, poise, chivalry, and a presence that could silence a room. “Yet, whenever he was around me, he became something else entirely. He shed the aura of a legend and let the child within him emerge playful, carefree, unburdened by the weight of worldly chaos. He laughed with ease, teased with the innocence of a boy, and lost himself in the simplest of moments, as though the world beyond us had ceased to exist.”

Dilip Kumar's love for travel and spontaneity

“One thing I can say for certain about Sahib is that he could never sit still. He loved to travel. Whenever he had days off from shooting, he would ask us to accompany him to beautiful destinations. My brother Sultan’s children, others in the family, and I would often join him on these trips, creating some of our fondest memories together.”

Sharing a memory, Banu noted, “His spontaneity still amazes me. I remember one such moment vividly. I had gone to the airport just to see him off, bidding him goodbye as he prepared to leave. He turned to me and asked, “Saira, what are you up to?” I casually replied, “My shoot got canceled, so nothing.”

“What happened next left me astonished that he took me along with him! In those days, flight tickets were booked directly at the counter. Sahib promptly sent his secretary to secure a ticket for me and took me along with him.”

“Now, picture this: I was dressed in a simple cotton salwar kameez, with no change of clothes and no preparation whatsoever. Yet, Sahib brought me to this grand wedding. I attended the entire ceremony in that simple attire, while Dilip Sahib walked beside me, hand in hand. His simplicity defined him, and it was this very trait that allowed him to effortlessly surprise me and draw me into his world…”

Dilip Kumar would give away the gifts he received

Saira Banu also spoke about how Dilip Kumar was not interested in material possessions. "Speaking of surprises, as meticulous as I am, I would spare no effort in making his birthdays special. I would handpick fine cashmere sweaters, select elegant cufflinks, and choose exquisite watches for Sahib. Yet, much to my amusement, he would give them away without hesitation to anyone who admired them. At first, I couldn’t understand it. How could a man part so easily with things so precious? But soon, I realized that Dilip Sahib was so fulfilled and content within himself that no material possession could rival the treasures of his art, his family, and the love he gave and received.

It wasn’t just him, I’ve observed this in many iconic legends. They seem untouched by material desires, living so completely in their own being and their purpose. Dilip Sahib embodied this rare quality, a man so enriched by the intangible, so unaffected by worldly possessions. He inhabited a world of his own creation, where every action and every word carried meaning and purpose.

As for me, I was blessed beyond measure to witness the man behind the legend. The world may revere him as its Kohinoor, but to me, he was simply the man who made the ordinary extraordinary.

Happy Birthday, Yousuf Jaan!"