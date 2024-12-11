Saira Banu has been facing repeated health issues after the passing of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar in 2021. The veteran actress has now shared an update of her health

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu was recently diagnosed with pneumonia. The veteran actress is now fine and is completely focused on recovery. She also had blood clots in her calves. She spoke about her health and said that it has significantly improved and that she has been working on making herself fit.

Sharing an update on her well-being after the recent health scare, Saira Banu told India Today, "I have improved a lot. The clots have dissolved. I have to get myself fitter and into physiotherapy. I am recuperating very well, and I am fine now." The actor faced several health challenges, including limited mobility earlier this year. However, her team confirmed, “She is fine now. All the above-mentioned things have happened before, but now she is much better.”

Saira Banu has been facing repeated health issues after the passing of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar in 2021. The veteran actress has been dealing with weak health ever since.

When Saira Banu recalled wedding day from hospital bed

Recently, when she was hospitalised she took to her Instagram handle to reminisce her moments with Dilip Kumar whom she calls Sahib lovingly. “A nostalgic reminiscence from the hospital bed of my dream wedding 58 years ago.“ ‘Do Sitaron Ka Zameen Par Hai Milan Aaj Ki Raat,’ that’s what played on the radio all night on the 11th of October, our wedding anniversary... a day I wish had never ended. If someone had told me, ‘O Saira, you’ve got wings for real; you can fly,’ I would have believed them without hesitation. That’s how surreal that day felt, 58 autumns ago.”

"Our wedding, as beautiful as it was, was wonderfully chaotic. It was nothing extravagant. My wedding lehenga was stitched at a local darzi’s shop, we didn’t even have time to print our wedding invitations as everything happened so quickly. And thank goodness for that! Had we had more time, my mother, Pari Chehra Naseem Banu, would have left no stone unturned it would have been a parade of designers, jewellers, and whatnot. Originally the Nikaah was supposed to happen in November, but due to certain reasons, we had to rush. Dilip Sahib, phoned my mother from calcutta and said “Aap Ek Maulwi Ko Bulwaiye aur Nikaah Padhwa Dijiye! Nevertheless, the day filled with humorous little moments."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)