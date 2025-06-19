Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Saira Banu pens heartfelt tribute for mom Naseem Banu on her death anniversary My beloved mother

Saira Banu pens heartfelt tribute for mom Naseem Banu on her death anniversary, 'My beloved mother...'

Updated on: 19 June,2025 11:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Saira Banu penned a heartfelt tribute to her late mother and Indian cinema’s first actress, Naseem Banu—sharing memories of her elegance, values, and the poise she carried beyond the screen

Saira Banu pens heartfelt tribute for mom Naseem Banu on her death anniversary, 'My beloved mother...'

Saira Banu; (right) Picture Courtesy/Saira Banu's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Saira Banu pens heartfelt tribute for mom Naseem Banu on her death anniversary, 'My beloved mother...'
x
00:00

Veteran actress Saira Banu remembered her late mother Naseem Banu on her death anniversarry - who along with being the first female superstar of the country was also a graceful and lovable soul. 

The 'Padosan' actress penned on her official Instagram handle, "My beloved mother, Pari Chehra, was the brightest ple star, rather, she was a constellation in her own right. The first female superstar of Indian cinema, she lit up the screen with a charm that captivated millions. But behind that legendary beauty and fame was a soul rooted in resilience, grace, and boundless love."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saira Banu Khan (@sairabanu)


Saira Banu recalled how her mother took on the role of a protector for her grandmother, herself, and her brother at the tender age of sixteen.

"We were a family of four my grandmother Shamshad Abdul Waheed Khan, her sister Khurshid Begum, my elder brother Sultan Ahmed, and me. Life brought us face-to-face with hardship early on. At just sixteen, Appaji stepped into the role of our protector and guide. With a strength far beyond her years, she nurtured us with love and gave us the wings to rise," she went on to say.

Shedding light on her cinematic journey, she revealed, "Her cinematic journey began with Sohrab Modi’s Pukar, where she portrayed Empress Noorjahan. The impact was so powerful that audiences would remove their shoes before entering the cinema as if stepping into a real Mughal court. Icons like Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have called her the most beautiful woman they had ever seen."

Sharing how her mother helped shape her path, Saira Babu added, "But her beauty wasn’t just skin-deep. It was in her spirit how she balanced tradition and modernity with grace. Though we were educated in London, she kept us firmly rooted in our Indian heritage. Every summer was spent in Bombay or Delhi, reconnecting with our roots. When I chose cinema over further studies, it was her creative vision that shaped my path. She played a pivotal role in styling Junglee, redefining cinematic fashion, and revolutionizing make-up in Indian cinema innovations that became milestones in my career"

"And then came this day, June 18, 2002, the day my radiant queen left us, casting us into the darkest gloom of a life without her light," she concluded recalling the horrific day she lost her mother.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

saira banu Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK