Saira Banu reveals Dilip Kumar offered her a special appearance in Duniya, calls Yash Johar 'one in a million friend'

Saira Banu shared a note on her film, Duniya, with Dilip Kumar and Yash Johar

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu acted in numerous films together. One of them was Duniya. Produced by Yash Johar under Dharma Productions, the film had a special appearance by the veteran actress who had quit acting after marrying 'Sahib'.

Recalling the making of Duniya, Saira Banu penned an anecdote on Instagram. She wrote, "To think of ‘DUNIYA’ release this day is to welcome a hundred beautiful memories. Years before I starred in this as ‘Special Guest Appearance” when I had given up my acting work, which was my love, because I was not getting enough time to be at home to share the beautiful life I had embarked upon by being fortunate enough and blessed by God to have married Dilip Sahib the Emperor."

She further reminisced her bond with Yash Johar. "This was a film under the illustrious “Dharma Productions” headed by Yash Johar, father of Karan Johar, who was a celebrated producer of the film industry and irreplaceable loving friend to Sahib and our entire family. I can never forget his largesse of heart when he went out of his way to help each and every one of his friends when they were in a quandary especially with health problems," she added.

Saira Banu then shared, "To quote a few incidents my mother Naseem Banuji suffered with Asthma and the specific medications desired that time would come from abroad, either London or America because those weren't available in our country. He would be ‘Santa Claus’ just coming into our home and bringing in the desired medicines with a snap of a finger it would seem! Similarly some oils and tablets were desired for Sahib and the same surprise would be repeated for the requirement."

Calling Yash Johar 'one in a million friend', she wrote, "Once we were travelling to America and can you believe it in the same flight Yashji was carrying a Blood Sample in his hands for a celebrated friend whom the world knows, to be processed for a particular test which could not be processed here at home in Bombay at that time. He was one in a million friend, compassionate and an extraordinarily caring human being."

Saira Banu shared that Dilip Kumar wanted her to make a special appearance in Duniya as his wife. "One sunny morning when I was sharing my cup of tea with Sahib he smiled at me and said “Saira I know that you have stopped working so that we share this precious time to lull over happily together over a cup of tea. These precious moments could not have been possible if you had been away somewhere." Then he proceeded to give me the surprise of surprises, he said that he would like me to do a “Special Appearance” which depicted his wife in the film, Yash Johar’s ‘DUNIYA” for which he was shooting," she concluded.

Saira Banu made her Instagram debut on July 7 this year to keep Dilip Kumar's memories alive through her posts.