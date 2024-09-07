With only days to go for the Ironman 70.3 triathlon, Saiyami Kher on how she squeezed in training sessions while shooting for her next with Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol and Saiyami Kher

Listen to this article Saiyami Kher preps for Ironman 70.3 triathlon while shooting her next with Sunny Deol x 00:00

The countdown has begun for Saiyami Kher. The actor is set to participate in the Ironman 70.3 triathlon that will take place in Germany on September 15. Recently, she wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of her yet-untitled next with Sunny Deol and Regina Cassandra, just in time to focus single-mindedly on her prep for the race. “Now, I have a quick trip to Canada and then I’ll be in Berlin to focus on giving my best in the race,” she says enthusiastically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considered among the most challenging endurance races in the world, it includes a 1.2 mile swim, a 56 mile bicycle ride, and a 13.1 mile run. Does she feel ready for it? Kher says she has been training rigorously for the past six months, and ensured that she adhered to her prep during the shoot of the actioner in Hyderabad. “Preparing for the Ironman while filming wasn’t easy, but I’m grateful for all the support I received on set. I had carried my cycle and would train for an hour before and after the shoot. It’s not just about finding time, it’s about making the time. There were days on set with Sunny sir, when the heat was relentless, dust was everywhere, we had long hours and were surrounded by the high-stakes energy of action scenes and explosions. In between takes, I’d sneak in a quick run or do my cycling sessions late at night after wrapping up.”

The actor believes that juggling the shoot and training has taught her discipline and resilience. “No matter how hectic the day, I stayed committed because I’m driven by the challenge of pushing my boundaries and proving to myself that I can handle it all.”