Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Pedal for change
<< Back to Elections 2024

Pedal for change

Updated on: 20 March,2024 05:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Iron Man Triathlon aspirant Saiyami appeals to BMC for cycling lanes following the death of ex-Intel India head, who was run over while cycling

Pedal for change

Saiyami Kher

Listen to this article
Pedal for change
x
00:00

On February 28, Avtar Saini, the former head of Intel India, passed away after being struck by a speeding cab while he was cycling in Navi Mumbai. The tragic episode has highlighted the need for cyclists’ safety on roads. Saiyami Kher, who is training for the Iron Man Triathlon in New Zealand next year, has written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), voicing her concerns regarding the safety hazards faced by the community amid the city’s ongoing infrastructure development.


In the letter, the actor highlighted that roads have become extremely narrow due to the construction of metro tracks and flyovers. She says, “Cycling in Mumbai has become increasingly unsafe because almost the whole city is dug up. The recent incidents, including the loss of lives, highlight the urgent need for action. It’s sad that going out for a run or cycling in this city can be life-threatening. I have been running marathons for over a decade, and the air quality in our city is currently so [poor] that it’s better to run indoors. I hope this city becomes more fitness-friendly.”


As a cyclist, the importance of wearing safety gear and taking precautions is not lost on Kher. However, she emphasises that additional safety measures and infrastructure, such as the creation of dedicated cycling lanes, should be integrated into urban planning. “It’s crucial to prioritise the creation of dedicated cycling lanes and safe corridors in Mumbai to prevent accidents, and promote cycling as a sustainable mode of transport.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saiyami kher bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK