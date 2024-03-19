Iron Man Triathlon aspirant Saiyami appeals to BMC for cycling lanes following the death of ex-Intel India head, who was run over while cycling

Saiyami Kher

On February 28, Avtar Saini, the former head of Intel India, passed away after being struck by a speeding cab while he was cycling in Navi Mumbai. The tragic episode has highlighted the need for cyclists’ safety on roads. Saiyami Kher, who is training for the Iron Man Triathlon in New Zealand next year, has written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), voicing her concerns regarding the safety hazards faced by the community amid the city’s ongoing infrastructure development.

In the letter, the actor highlighted that roads have become extremely narrow due to the construction of metro tracks and flyovers. She says, “Cycling in Mumbai has become increasingly unsafe because almost the whole city is dug up. The recent incidents, including the loss of lives, highlight the urgent need for action. It’s sad that going out for a run or cycling in this city can be life-threatening. I have been running marathons for over a decade, and the air quality in our city is currently so [poor] that it’s better to run indoors. I hope this city becomes more fitness-friendly.”

As a cyclist, the importance of wearing safety gear and taking precautions is not lost on Kher. However, she emphasises that additional safety measures and infrastructure, such as the creation of dedicated cycling lanes, should be integrated into urban planning. “It’s crucial to prioritise the creation of dedicated cycling lanes and safe corridors in Mumbai to prevent accidents, and promote cycling as a sustainable mode of transport.”