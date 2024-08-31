Film Heritage Foundation celebrated Salim-Javed’s legacy with a special screening of a vintage cinemascope print of the iconic blockbuster Sholay.

Salim-Javed

Film Heritage Foundation (FHF) held a special, one-time-only screening of a nearly 50-year-old vintage 70 mm cinemascope print of the iconic blockbuster Sholay (1975) on August 31st, at Regal Cinema, Mumbai. This exclusive event attended by scores of fans and film enthusiasts celebrated the enduring legacy of the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed who were also present at the special evening.

The screening at Regal Cinema, reminiscent of the 70s era, offered a rare opportunity to watch 'Sholay'—a film that epitomized the defiance and boldness of Salim-Javed. It was also attended by esteemed guests including Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Vikramaditya Motwane, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more.

This screening took place a few days after the very well-received launch of Prime Video’s Original Docuseries Angry Young Men produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby, which chronicled the unparalleled influence of Salim-Javed on Hindi cinema and their role in crafting some of the most iconic characters of the 1970s. The writer duo Salim-Javed along with Namrata Rao, director of the docuseries Angry Young Men addressed the fans, who welcomed them with whistles and applause.

The screening was free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees had the chance to relive the magic of Sholay on the silver screen and immerse themselves in the legacy of Salim-Javed, as highlighted in the Angry Young Men docuseries.

About Sholay

Released in 1975, Sholay remains one of the most celebrated films in Bollywood history. The film, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Amjad Khan, is known for its timeless dialogues, unforgettable characters, and pioneering action sequences. Sholay is a testament to the duo’s masterful storytelling, cementing their place as legends of Hindi cinema.

About the Film Heritage Foundation

The Film Heritage Foundation, established by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur in 2014, is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and restoring India’s cinematic history. Recent initiatives include a Bachchan Retrospective and the re-release of the 1976 classic Manthan across 50 cities and 100 cinemas.

About Angry Young Men

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media & Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, Angry Young Men is executive produced by Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The three-part docuseries masterfully captures the personal and professional journey of the legendary writing duo Salim-Javed and is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.