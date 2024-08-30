Salman Khan has a massive fan following, and his fans are always there to back him and cover any mistakes he makes, but it seems even they are unable to save his new project, his recent song 'You Are Mine'

Salman Khan is back on the mic with his single, "You Are Mine," composed by Vishal Mishra and featuring Ayaan Agnihotri, a.k.a. Agni. The song was released yesterday, and it's now catching reactions that are not so pleasant. Shortly after the release, fans rushed to listen to it, hoping for a romantic melody, but what they got was nothing but a big disappointment.

Fans show their disappointment for his new single ‘You Are Mine’

Salman Khan has a massive fan following, and his fans are always there to back him and cover any mistakes he makes, but it seems even they are unable to save his new project, his recent song "You Are Mine." Salman's loyal fans, while reacting to the video, wrote, “Bhai needs critics around… unko koi batane ki himmat hi nahi kar raha ki kya kar rahe (No one has the audacity to tell him what he should do)… #justiceforbhai," wrote another fan, while a third simply stated, "Why Bhai, Why (sad emoji).”

Another fan commented, "Bhai, aap Dhinchak Pooja ke sath rehna chhod do (Keep away from Dhinchak Pooja). You’re mine, kya kar rahe ho (What are you doing)? Bhai, we need the old Salman Khan (fire and red heart emojis). Apka loyal fan hun, isliye negative comment nahi karta. Allah apko achi health de. Hum apko kisi se kam nahi dekhna chahte. Hamara Salman Khan sabse upper rahe (I’m your loyal fan, so I won’t leave a negative comment. May God give you good health. We don't want to see you lesser than anyone. May Salman Khan stay at the top) (red heart emojis).” "Why Bhai, Why (sad emoji),” a third fan wrote.

"(Laughing with tears emojis) Seriously, seriously,” a user said. Meanwhile, another fan shared, “Fan hu, esliye kuch negative bol bhi nahi sakta."

The superstar can be seen introducing Ayaan Agnihotri as "Agni" with his indomitable swag. Sharing the track's clip, Salman wrote on Instagram, "Party Fever Out Now! Everywhere." Ayaan is the son of Salman’s sister Alvira.

Salman Khan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The movie marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. Recently, Salman shared a picture from the sets of 'Sikandar'. In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.