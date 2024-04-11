Vishal Mishra buys himself a new car which cost him a whopping Rs 2.96 crores. The singer posted a bunch of pictures and videos sharing the good news

Just after Ranbir Kapoor was spotted zipping around town with his wife Alia Bhatt in his new luxury Bentley car, Vishal Mishra, the voice behind the hit Animal song 'Pehle Bhi Main', cashed in a big cheque and bought himself a new car. The singer dropped a few pictures on Instagram showing off his new Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600.

In the pictures, Vishal Mishra posed proudly next to his black luxury car. His parents were also seen beaming with pride in one of the pictures from inside the showroom. Along with the pictures, the singer also posted a short clip of his mother doing puja before bringing their Maybach home. As per reports on Carwale.com, the car will set you back around Rs 2.96 crore in India.

In the caption, Visha wrote, "Welcoming the new ride home. So grateful. Maybach GLS 600. Ye sab aapke pyaar se (all this is because of your love). Jai Mata Di!!"

Actor Vikrant Massey dropped the red heart and evil eye amulet emojis in the comments section.

