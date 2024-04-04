Music composer Vishal Mishra recently spoke about the album of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and working with producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ali Abbas Zafar

Vishal Mishra with Akshay Kumar

Vishal Mishra on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' album: We didn't follow rules, we went with our gut

With just six days left until the release of Pooja Entertainment's highly anticipated blockbuster, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, excitement is reaching fever pitch. As audiences brace themselves for an action-packed extravaganza, one aspect of the film that has already made waves is its music. Renowned music composer Vishal Mishra, the creative genius behind the film's soundtrack, recently shared some intriguing revelations about his collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Talking about Jackky Bhagnani, Vishal says," As far as Jackky is concerned, I have a very old association with him. He's like a brother to me, and we understand each other creatively. Every time we come together; we express ourselves very differently. I think that's the beauty of creativity—the person you collaborate with becomes a part of the whole field of everything that you're creating. Hence, it is called Sangeet “Sang Mein Hone Wala Geet” the most collaborative form of art.”

Speaking specifically about the director, Ali Abbas Zafar, Vishal praised his innovative approach to the film's music he says, "One thing I can say about the album of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is that the music is unlike anything else. It's very new, very fresh. The entire approach of the album is refreshing, and I credit Ali for this. He instilled all that creativity in me, and he played a major role in how it all unfolded. We didn't follow rules; we went with our gut, following whatever was happening in that creative moment. I believe that will reflect, and the songs are very massy and grand. They are large, shot exceptionally well. I think Bosco has done a great job. Everyone had the vision of making it larger than life yet very relevant to people and giving them something new. So, somewhere, my creative heart is satisfied with that thought.”

With Vishal Mishra's insightful commentary shedding light on the collaborative process behind the scenes, anticipation for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has reached new heights. As the nation eagerly awaits the film's release, it's clear that this cinematic spectacle is poised to make a lasting impression. Get ready to be swept away as ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ storms into IMAX 3D, promising audiences an unforgettable experience like never before.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on 10th April 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.