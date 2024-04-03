As Ali Abbas Zafar is looking forward to the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he has revealed the reason behind not casting Katrina Kaif in the film

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif

Listen to this article Ali Abbas Zafar on not casting Katrina Kaif in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘She couldn’t do because…’ x 00:00

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are the creative duo who have given some of the best films together. The two have worked together in films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. Now, as Zafar is looking forward to the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he has revealed that he couldn’t cast his favourite Katrina in the film because of date issues.

In an interview with News18 Showsha, the director revealed that he and Katrina shared a great bond. Ali Abbas Zafar said, “Katrina is always on my mind when it comes to making any film. If I don’t cast her, she calls and tells me, ‘Why aren’t you taking me in your film?’ She said the same thing this time around too. Whenever I’ve worked with her, we’ve always shared a great bond as a director-actor duo.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Further in the chat, the ace filmmaker talked about her potential and said, “I feel there’s a lot of potential in her as an actor. Be it Bharat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, or Tiger Zinda Hai, she has done some really good work with me. Every time I make a film, the first call I get is from Katrina where she complains about me not casting her. She often asks, ‘Why am I not being offered this film?’”

Zafar also revealed that he couldn’t cast Katrina in Bade Miyan because of date issues and said, “She couldn’t do our film because she was busy with something else. I just hope that she keeps her dates free for my next film.”

It was before the pandemic when reports claimed that Zafar and Katrina were planning to make a superhero film named Super Soldier. Addressing the possibility of that film going on the floor, the director said, “The superhero film was supposed to happen at one point in time, but then Katrina got busy with Tiger 3. And then the pandemic happened. That film is very much happening, but I’m waiting for the right time to make it. Right now, I’m also engaged with a few other films. When we find the right time and space and both of us are free, it will definitely go on floors.”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, alongside Manushi Chillar and Alaya F in the lead. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the big baddie and Sonakshi Sinha in an interesting role. The film is all set to release on April 10, 2024.