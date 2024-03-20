Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts
Abhishek Ghosalkar murder: ‘Abhishek told me not to come to Mauris’s house despite invite. That’s why I’m alive'
Goregaon couple case: ‘My name misused in Rs 200-cr fraud’
Mumbai: Two-factor authentication can protect you from ID fraud
Mumbai: Two additional commissioners of BMC transferred
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tiger Shroff reveals he found his first girlfriend when he was 25
<< Back to Elections 2024

Tiger Shroff reveals he found his first girlfriend when he was 25

Updated on: 20 March,2024 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Action star Tiger Shroff shared that he first got romantically involved at the age of 25

Tiger Shroff reveals he found his first girlfriend when he was 25

Tiger Shroff

Listen to this article
Tiger Shroff reveals he found his first girlfriend when he was 25
x
00:00

Action star Tiger Shroff, who will be soon seen in the 4th instalment of his action film franchise 'Baaghi', shared that he first got romantically involved at the age of 25. The actor attended Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents' on Tuesday at a 5-star property in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai.


Talking to Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, Tiger said: "You know Varun, I have always been a very shy and introverted kind of a person. I never had a girlfriend till the age of 25". Varun was in for a shock when he heard this. He asked Tiger, "25! Are you serious?" To which Tiger replied, "Yes, I got my first girlfriend at 25 and it was during the audition of my debut film." Varun once again probed him, "Kriti Sanon?". A startled Tiger corrected himself, as he said, "No no the film after my debut."


Varun, who had earlier made a slip at a television show with regards to Kriti's dating life when he hinted at Prabhas's name in jest, told the media, "Guys, it's a joke, it's joke!!", given that all of India's media was present at the event. Tiger, who was earlier rumoured to be dating actress Disha Patani, however, didn't reveal the name of the girl.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tiger shroff baaghi Amazon Prime Video bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK