Salim Khan opens up about Arbaaz's decision to get remarried to Sshura, says, 'Ye koi gunaah nahi hai'

Salim Khan at Arbaaz Khan's Nikkah

Salim Khan's son, Arbaaz Khan, tied the knot with his wife, Sshura Khan, a few days ago in an initimate Nikkah ceremony. Salim Khan weighed in on the subject and shared his thoughts and opinions on the matter. The ceremony was attended by the Khan-daan, including brothers Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, and Arbaaz's son, Arhaan Khan. Salim Khan said that the wedding was Arbaaz's decision wholly and that he didn't feel the need to 'interfere'.

Salim Khan opens up about Arbaaz's decision to get remarried to Sshura

Salima expressed his pure joy over the union of the two couples and told News18 Showsha that "they decided to get married. Mere hisaab se, ye koi gunaah nahi hai (according to me, it is not a crime).”

The veteran screenwriter added, “I don’t think there was any need for a discussion. He is young, educated, and mature, and he can make his own decisions. There is no need for my permission. If he is happy, then nothing else matters.”

Talking about when Arbaaz told his father that he was getting remarried, Salim said, "It’s fine,” as he believed, “It’s better not to interfere in anyone’s life as it causes problems.”

Arbaaz Khan weds Sshura Khan

On Sunday, Salman attended the intimate nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. The complete Khan family including Salman, Sohail, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri along with their friends Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura.

In another video, Salman Khan was seen grooving with Arhaan Khan to Harshdeep Kaur's live performance. The 'Tiger 3' star was seen in a grey Pathani kurta for the wedding. Meanwhile, Arbaaz took to his social media handle to share his first pics with his bride. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!" As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.