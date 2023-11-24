Salim Khan Birthday: Salman Khan wishes his 'Tiger', shares a special photo with dad

Salim Khan Birthday: Salman Khan took to social media to wish his father with a special post. The veteran screenwriter turns 88 today

Salim Khan turned 88 today Salman Khan took to social media to wish his father with a special post Salim Khan is known for writing films like Sholay, Zanjeer, Don, among others

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan turned 88 today. He is also the father of superstar Salman Khan. On his birthday, the 'Tiger 3' actor took to social media to wish his father with a picture of them relaxing at their home.

In the picture shared by Salman Khan both him and his father are seen looking away from the camera and sitting at a outdoor open space. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, "Happy Birthday My Tiger".

Recently, on Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17, the actor recalled his father's is words before the release of his film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya'. He shared the advise with his nephew Alizeh Agnihotri who made her acting debut with the recently released film 'Farrey'.

While having a conversation with Alizeh, Salman said: “Jab ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ ki thi, tab daddy ya aapke nanaji ne film dekhi aur poocha tumko kya lagta hai tum star banoge?”

“I replied 'nahin Daddy’. To which he said tum star banoge, tum cult star banoge. Tumko koi rok paayega woh ho tum khud,” said Salman.

He then passed on the same words of wisdom with Alizeh, who promised to follow his guidance in her blooming career.

Alizeh also shared that she has always been on Salman’s movie set as a child and added that being on the sets of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ has been extremely special for her.

Salim Khan, on the other hand, has penned a string of cult classics in collaboration with Javed Akhtar. Famously called as Salim-Javed, the duo has scripted many commercially and critically accepted films like ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Deewaar’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Kaala Patthar’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Don’, and many more. Moreover, the duo gave the most legendary ‘Angry Young Man’ character- Vijay to the Indian cinema. The character was portrayed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in films like ‘Deewar’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Zanjeer’, among others.

Salman Khan, on the work front, was last seen in the film 'Tiger 3'. The film is currently playing in the theatres. The film also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.