Salman Khan reveals his film with Karan Johar is titled The Bull

In an interview, Salman Khan confirmed the title of his next film with Karan Johar and Vishnu Varadhan is The Bull

Salman Khan and Karan Johar. Pic/Instagram

While Tiger 3 is running successfully in theatres, Salman Khan has already started working on his next project. According to reports, he plays a paramilitary officer in the drama produced by Karan Johar and directed by Vishnu Varadhan. Amid much anticipation, Salman confirmed the title of the film.

During an interview with Zoom for Tiger 3, Salman revealed the film will be titled The Bull. The superstar further confirmed Dabangg 4, Kick 2 and a family entertainer with Sooraj Barjatya.

Megastar #SalmanKhan has confirmed that his next with Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar is titled as #TheBull 💥🔥pic.twitter.com/jDFSQ5A9eC — MASS (@Freak4Salman) November 24, 2023

Vishnu Varadhan's debut Hindi directorial, Shershaah, received a special jury National Award this year. During an interaction with PTI post the ceremony, the director confirmed his next collaboration with Karan and said, "I'm proud. It's an honour. Just doing a regional (film). Then, I have to do my next... Karan Johar's film with Dharma."

Earlier this year, Salman made an appearance in the city with his bald look. A Pinkvilla report stated, "Salman plays a paramilitary officer in Vishnuvardhan’s next film and has already gotten into the prep mode for the film. He will be sporting a certain look in the film, which also requires him to lose some weight, and its all work in progress at the moment."

A source reportedly shared, "The first schedule will be around a month long from mid-November to mid-December, following which Salman would take his year-end break. He returns to the sets by January 10 for another 30 to 45-day schedule before calling it a break on the film."

Apart from The Bull, Salman will be headlining Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. A source shared with Mid-Day, "Tiger vs Pathaan’s script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema to come together for a full-fledged film after their box office juggernaut Karan Arjun. They had to first love the script and get convinced that it has the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion. Aditya Chopra held individual meetings with SRK and Salman respectively and narrated the film to them. The superstars have loved the story and the film will now go on floors in March!"

His family drama with Sooraj Barjatya is tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi.