Salim Merchant reveals details about his yet-to-be-released song with Moose Wala

Updated on: 30 May,2022 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

'I'm shocked and saddened by the news.. Sidhu was a gem,' Salim wrote on Twitter

Salim Merchant. File Photo


Singer-composer Salim Merchant is extremely saddened by the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the news.. Sidhu was a gem," Salim wrote on Twitter.




He also revealed that he had worked with Sidhu Moose Wala and they were about to release their collaborative song soon.


