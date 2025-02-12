Andaz Apna Apna that starred Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles will be re-released in theatres in April

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s cult comedy 'Andaz Apna Apna' starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, is all set to be re-released in theatres this April. The makers plan on re-releasing the 1994 film on a grand scale. The film also stars Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, originally released on November 4, 1994. The film will be re-released all over India by Cinepolis.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi said, "Andaz Apna Apna is very close to my heart and I am very excited to hear that it is re-releasing again this April.”

The filmmaker added, Namrata, Priti and Amod Sinha, Producers and children of Shri Vinay Kumar Sinha who had produced the film, are completely committed to bringing the film to the Indian audience on the big screen. They said, “We want to re-release the film on a grand scale. We have restored and remastered the whole film in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Sound.”

“It’s our tribute to our father who stood against all odds to make this film and we are tremendously proud of this legacy.”

'Andaz Apna Apna' is an action comedy. The plot focuses on two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress to have access to her father's wealth. They soon realize that the heiress has exchanged her identity with that of her secretary. By that point, one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress, and the other gold digger has fallen for the secretary. Although the film did not perform well at the box office during its initial release in 1994, the film has emerged as a cult film over the years.

Apart from the hilarious plot, the film is known for some of the most iconic dialogues, which are used colloquially even today. The lines include “ Mein toh kehta hu aap purush hi nahi hai... maha purush hain maha purush!”, “Yeh Teja Teja kya hai, yeh Teja Teja, “Omelette ka raja, aur bread ka badshsh... Bajaj... Hamara Bajaj”, “Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai” and “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hun main.”

About Andaz Apna Apna 2

Last year on his birthday, Aamir Khan revealed that the sequel to the comic caper is in the works. He had revealed on an Instagram live session that filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of 'Andaz Apna Apna 2'. However, he also added that it is in the beginning stages and also too early to get excited about. The superstar said he is looking forward to being a part of the 1994 film's sequel.

(with inputs from IANS)