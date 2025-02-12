Back in 2015, the AIB roast had made national headlines for all the wrong reasons. Now, India's Got Latent is going through a similar phase of controversies. Amid this, Aamir Khan's reaction to the roast has resurfaced

Comedian Samay Raina's popular YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' has come under fire after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's comment on the show as panellist went viral. The controversy around the show based on a "joke" by Ranveer has led to multiple FIRs and even discussions in Parliament and comments by Chief Ministers. The intensity of the matter is similar to what was faced by the comedy group AIB (All India Bak***d) when they conducted a roast show featuring the likes of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar. Back then, the audience members included Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and others.

As the India's Got Latent row gains momentum and becomes the hot topic of the country, an old clip of superstar Aamir Khan sharing his thoughts on AIB roast has resurfaced. THE AIB roast was one of its kind in India, a format that is largely popular in the west. However, people did not take kindly to the jokes made on the show with several complaints and protests staged against the group.

What Aamir Khan said about the AIB roast

While there were polarised opinions on the roast, Aamir Khan called the act 'unfunny'. Speaking at the Youth for Governance 2015 event, he said, "When Karan (Johar) and Arjun (Kapoor) told me what they said and did as part of the 'roast', I felt it was very violent event. I completely believe in freedom of speech and no issues there. Violence is not always physical, it can be emotional, it can be verbal. Jab aap kisi ko insult karte ho to aap violence perpetuate kar rahe ho," he said.

He further said, "Everybody has the right to air their opinions. In my opinion, it was not funny. I am not a kid that I will laugh listening to abuses. I am way past that age. I scolded both Karan and Arjun, who are my friends, and told them that I do not find it funny at all."

"If you want to impress me, try making me laugh without insulting anyone. I will enjoy it then. I am not talking about AIB, but about Arjun, Karan and other actors at the event...I think as a creative person, it is my responsibility to search for the good in people," he added.

"I don't know if they've broken the law. I also see that there is a lot of lynching happening to them. I do not believe in that either. If I do not like something you have done, I should convey it to you strongly and that is where it ends. Who am I to tell you how you should conduct yourself?" he added.

Ranveer Allahbadia issues apology

Following the growing outrage, Allahbadia issued a public apology via a video shared on his X account. He acknowledged the inappropriateness of his comments, admitting they were neither appropriate nor humorous.

"My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia stated in his apology.

The YouTuber also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, vowing to exercise greater responsibility when using his platform. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Furthermore, Allahbadia revealed that he had requested the producers of India’s Got Latent to remove the contentious sections from the episode in which his remarks were made. "I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.