Salman Khan's action-packed mass drama Sikandar has been released in theatres today. For the film, the 59-year-old superstar performed all the stunts by himself and sustained several injuries

Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, has finally been released on the big screen and is winning hearts. From high-octane action and gripping drama to heartfelt romance and an emotional storyline, Sikandar has everything to leave a lasting impact on audiences. While Salman Khan is seen performing incredible action sequences in the film, he recently revealed how he continues to do action despite several injuries.

When Salman Khan was addressing media ahead of Sikandar release, he was asked, "Do you find it more difficult to do action films as you age?". While replying to this, Salman Khan said, "Every bone of my body has been broken twice or thrice. Every ligament has been torn 2-3 times. We didn’t even get to rest then. There were no body shots in this film. If there were, I’d have gotten lean in a couple of weeks. That’s not a big deal. I have a six-pack even when I’m not lean. My muscle is so huge that even if I get some fat, it starts protruding. People make an issue out of this, but it’s not an issue for me. If you get a six-pack but weigh only 55 kg, then what’s the point?"

Talking about what fans can expect from Sikandar, Salman assured that the film has much more to offer beyond what is seen in the trailer. He said, "This is just a 3.5-minute trailer. When you see a 2-hour 25-minute-long film, you will understand that this trailer was nothing. We cannot put everything in the trailer. There are a lot of things in the film that you are going to like... For an action film, emotions are very important..."

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Patil, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj. The film was released in theatres today as an Eid offering for fans of bhaijaan.