The first-day, first-show crowd has already given the verdict, and with the kind of response pouring in for the film, it looks like Salman Khan is all set to own this Eid with Sikandar

Salman Khan in and as Sikandar

Listen to this article 'Paisa vasool': Fans give their verdict on Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar x 00:00

Salman Khan's much-awaited action thriller, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar, has been released in theatres today. Within hours of the film hitting the theatres, X is already flooding with fans hailing the film. The first-day, first-show crowd has already given the verdict, and with the kind of response pouring in for the film, it looks like Salman Khan is all set to own this Eid with his blockbuster release yet again.

ADVERTISEMENT

X hail Salman Khan’s Sikandar

A movie buff, while sharing his views on the Salman Khan starrer, took to X and wrote, "Watched #Sikandar with friends and sabko movie dekh ke 'kick' mila. Emotional angles toh hai hi but after years there’s a STRONG reason behind them in Bhai’s movie. Scope of improvement in cuts but OMG... BGM. Gonna watch it again with my family... Iowa, USA."

Meanwhile, another user wrote, "#Sikandar first half is decent. Core plot point is interesting but action scenes should have been better instead of slo-mo shots. Muruga being from South, cast 3 ladies from South cinema lol – Rashmika, Kajal Aggarwal, and Dhanya Balakrishna. Lack of blockbuster songs is a minus."

"#SikandarReview. Mass entertainer, OG climax, heartwarming story. #SalmanKhan's acting is on a mass level like never seen before. BGM song too massy like #Jawan. Paisa wasool movie, go watch first day, first show only," one user shared.

Sikandar leaked online

Salman Khan's Sikandar has leaked online just hours after the film hit theatres. After a long wait, Sikandar was released in theatres today on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, just ahead of Eid. Just hours after the movie hit theatres, a pirated copy of the film was leaked online. Several notorious platforms like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and Telegram groups have leaked the full movie online, offering illegal downloads and streaming links.

Despite strict anti-piracy laws being in place, illegal streaming platforms continue to be a huge problem for Bollywood. In Sikandar's case, it seems like the leak was caused by camcorder recordings in theatres, which are later uploaded in HD quality within hours. With the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer leaking online just within hours of its release, it could hamper the box office collection of the film.