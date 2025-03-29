As anticipation soars for Sikandar release, here are five compelling reasons why Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid extravaganza is a must-watch on the big screen

5 reasons to watch Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Listen to this article From action-packed scenes to ultimate face-offs, 5 reasons to watch Sikandar this Eid x 00:00

Salman Khan is set to set the big screen ablaze this Eid with Sikandar, hitting theaters on March 30. The film’s trailer and songs have already ignited massive excitement, promising a high-octane mix of action and drama. With full-on mass entertainment, Sikandar is poised to be a blockbuster and a true treat for Bhaijaan fans. As anticipation soars for its release, here are five compelling reasons why Salman’s upcoming Eid extravaganza is a must-watch on the big screen!

Salman Khan’s electrifying entry: A mass moment guaranteed

Salman Khan’s larger-than-life screen presence is pure magic, and what’s a Salman film without a grand, whistle-worthy entry? Bursting through thick white fumes, he makes sure his fans aren’t left disappointed. His fierce, action-packed avatar, combined with his signature swag, guarantees an adrenaline rush that will set theaters roaring with excitement!

Explosive action and powerful dialogues

When Salman Khan is on screen, every line and scene is pure whistle-worthy magic! His dialogues, from Kick to Wanted, remain iconic even today. For Sikandar, the makers ensured power-packed lines like “Bohot saare policewale jail gaye hain...” and “Mere gusse par mera full control hain...” Fans can already picture the deafening cheers when Bhaijaan delivers these on the grand 70mm screen!

Original storyline and pure mass entertainment

In an era of remakes, Sikandar stands out with its entirely original storyline. Directed by Ghajini filmmaker AR Murugadoss, every scene and frame is crafted with authenticity. “This is a completely original story,” the director confirmed. Adding to its uniqueness, Santosh Narayanan’s powerful background score elevates the film’s energy and depth. Seeing a big star in a fresh narrative will be an exciting experience for audiences.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s chemistry

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share the screen for the first time, and their electrifying chemistry in the trailer and songs has already sparked massive excitement. Fans are eagerly awaiting this fresh pairing, with social media buzzing over their on-screen dynamic. Watching their characters unfold on the big screen promises to be a thrilling experience.

Salman Khan vs. Sathyaraj: An awaited face-off

A hero is only as strong as his villain, and Salman Khan knows this well. This time, he faces the formidable Sathyaraj, famed as Kattappa from Baahubali. Playing a scheming politician, Sathyaraj’s composed yet menacing presence promises intense confrontations. Their high-stakes battle will be a thrilling cinematic showdown!

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025.