In Pic: Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article Salman Khan cries; Rashmika Mandanna sings: Sikandar trailer has everything that will make Eid special x 00:00

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s action-packed thriller Sikandar is finally here, and it’s everything fans could have hoped for and more. Directed by the renowned A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the trailer promises a larger-than-life spectacle that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With a runtime of 3 minutes and 39 seconds, the trailer introduces Salman Khan as Sikandar, a man on a mission, and sets the tone for what looks like an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Sikandar trailer out

The trailer immediately grabs attention with high-octane action sequences, nerve-wracking dialogues, and vibrant, colourful dance numbers. But it’s Salman Khan’s screen presence that truly steals the show. Salman’s portrayal of Sikandar is as raw as it is powerful. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna shines in the trailer, captivating audiences with her effortless charm. While action, drama, and intense scenes are all there in this three-minute-long trailer, it still leaves you with a question mark about ‘what the story is?’

What’s in the trailer

The trailer opens in a police station with posters of Salman Khan along with "Wanted" written on them. The trailer then takes you into the world of Raja Sahab, aka Sikandar Sahab. Sikandar, who is the messiah of the good people, must fight through corruption, bad guys, goons, and the system to get justice for the people he has lost. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna plays Salman’s love interest, and although her role is a little unclear, she also seems to have some sort of connection with the people in power.

More about Sikandar

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, known for delivering hit films like Kick (2014), Sikandar is yet another addition to his repertoire of blockbuster entertainers. Behind the camera, AR Murugadoss, known for his work on Ghajini (2008), brings his signature style to Sikandar. With its mix of family drama, romance, action, and suspense, Sikandar is poised to be a complete package that will cater to fans of all genres.

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025.