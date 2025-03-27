Salman Khan revealed that he was considered to play Aamir Khan's role in Ghajini but lost the opportunity after remarks made by Pradeep Rawat, who played the antagonist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for the release of Sikandar, recently engaged with the media as a part of the promotional activities. Salman told ETimes that he was considered to play Aamir Khan's role in Ghajini but lost the opportunity after remarks made by Pradeep Rawat, who played the titular role and antagonist. For those unversed, Ghajini and Sikandar have been directed by AR Murugadoss.

‘Salman Khan has anger issues’

When Salman was asked about him being considered for Ghajini, the actor replied, I’ve heard it from Pradeep Rawat, who we lovingly call Ghajini. He’s my friend and we have done 4-5 films together. Pradeep said that, ‘AR Murugadoss is disciplined and sincere. How will Salman work? Salman has anger issues.’ He has done 5 movies with me, and he said this. I thought, ‘Okay.’ I never met him after that. If I do, I will certainly ask him - ‘When did I ever get angry at you?’”

Sikandar X Ghajini

Recently, Salman and Murugadoss met with Aamir Khan and created a fun promotional video. The clip shows Aamir and Salman giving intense expressions as they sit down for a conversation with Murugadoss. It takes a dramatic turn when Aamir asks his Ghajini director to tell who, between him and Salman, is the real "Sikandar."

Not to mention, the Sikandar trailer revealed that Salman Khan’s character in the film is named Sanjay. This revelation comes as a nod to Aamir Khan’s character in Ghajini, who also went by the same name.

Ghajini talks about a rich business tycoon, Sanjay Singhania (Aamir Khan), who suffers from short-term memory loss due to being hit by a metal pole during an attempt to save his girlfriend, Kalpana Shetty (Asin).

About Salman Khan’s Sikandar

Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is being touted as one of the biggest action entertainers of 2025. The trailer, filled with high-octane action sequences and gripping visuals, has already created a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts.

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna. Also starring Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty, the film will hit the big screens on March 30.