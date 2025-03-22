Kiara Advani reportedly earned R15 crore for her Kannada debut film Toxic, alongside Yash; AR Murugadoss has sparked excitement among fans by sharing an update on Ghajini 2

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone

Breaking the glass ceiling

Bollywood’s female actors are flocking to southern film industries, where they command higher fees. Kiara Advani reportedly earned R15 crore for her Kannada debut film Toxic, alongside Yash. The film will release in April. She had previously earned R7 crore for her Telugu debut Game Changer with Ram Charan. Priyanka Chopra has reportedly received a whopping Rs 30 crore fee for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29, while Deepika Padukone is said to have earned R20 crore for Kalki 2898 AD (2024). These figures surpass what they typically earn in Bollywood, indicating a shift in the dynamics of the Indian film industry.

When is Anushka’s comeback coming?



Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress

There was a lot of buzz around Anushka Sharma’s comeback film Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, the film has been indefinitely delayed. Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who also stars in the film, recently opened up on why the project has been on hold. He said that the movie is “very well-made” and Anushka is “truly brilliant” in it. The film was supposed to drop on Netflix last year. We recently heard that the movie’s production house, Clean Slate Filmz, had its deal with Netflix terminated due to “creative disagreements” and “budgetary issues”. This setback has apparently affected the film’s release plans. Anushka was last seen in Zero (2018).

Like father, like son



Mahesh Babu (In black) with Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautham Ghattamaneni, and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni

Telugu star Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, seems to be preparing to join Tollywood. A video of him performing a mime at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts has gone viral, earning praise from netizens. He is seen performing on Cass Elliot’s Baby I’m yours, along with a young female acting student. Mahesh’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is actor. Her debut with a music video titled Penny, in her father’s film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022).

Tattoo man to return...



Aamir Khan in Ghajini

Filmmaker AR Murugadoss has sparked excitement among fans by sharing an update on the speculated sequel to his blockbuster film, the Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini (2008). Aamir’s character from the movie made waves with his tattoos and a signature haircut, and it seems we might see the trend coming back soon. In a recent interview, the director revealed, “We have some ideas” for Ghajini 2, but noted that everyone is currently busy with their respective projects. He also confirmed meeting Aamir to discuss the project, stating, “We discussed something on the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par, and we are in touch on the phone.” Notably, Murugadoss had initially rejected the idea of making a sequel in 2023.

...and in more tattoo news



Ranbir Kapoor

Talking about tattoos, Ranbir Kapoor is eager to get inked again, revealing plans to tattoo his children’s names. He already has a tattoo dedicated to his daughter Raha on his collarbone, which he got after her birth in November 2022. Sparking speculation about a potential sibling for Raha, Ranbir hinted that Alia Bhatt and he are planning to have their second child “hopefully soon.” The couple’s plans are reportedly on hold until Alia completes her current projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Yash Raj Films’ Alpha.