Re-releases is the flavour of the season. Several popular films are seeing a re-release in theatres week after week. The releasing of old movies in theatres has encouraged several moviegoers to head to the theatres as it presents them with the opportunity to watch their favourite films on the big screen. Now, director Kabir has also expressed interest in re-releasing his film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' starring superstar Salman Khan, in the theatres.

Will Bajrangi Bhaijaan re-release in theatres?

While speaking to ANI during a group media interaction at the recently concluded IIFA 2024, Kabir Khan shared his excitement about the possibility of re-releasing the film next year, which marks its 10th anniversary.

Kabir said, "If we get, you know, if the audience sort of reaches out to us and says, you know, re-release Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it's only 10 years next year, we probably might end up doing that."

When asked about his favourite memory with Salman Khan, Kabir said, "Do you know, I've done three films with Salman, so to pick out one moment with him is extremely difficult. There have been just so many moments. Such a lovely journey with Salman that I've had, starting from the Tiger series to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. So it's really impossible for me to pick out one moment."

The film, which tells the story of a man's journey to reunite a lost Pakistani girl with her family, has touched the hearts of many. Apart from Salman, it also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

When Salman Khan confirmed Bajrangi Bhaijaan part 2

In 2021, at the pre-release event for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' in Mumbai, Salman Khan had confirmed the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Apart from Salman, it also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Earlier this year, producer KK Radhamohan also said that the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is ready. He said, "Vijayendra Prasad has written two stories for me. One is Vikramarkudu 2, which is Rowdy Rathore 2 in Hindi. The subject is ready; we’re just looking for a good cast now.

"He has also readied the script for Bhajrangi Bhaijaan 2,” he said, adding, “Soon, he’ll narrate it to Salman bhai, and we’ll see what happens next.”