In Pic: Salman Khan

Listen to this article When Salman Khan told a reporter, ‘my days of getting married are over,’ after receiving a sweet proposal x 00:00

Salman Khan is still the most eligible bachelor in Bollywood. The heartthrob of the industry never got married, and to be honest, if he wanted to, there are still so many female fans who would be ready to marry him in the blink of an eye. Here’s a throwback to when a fan travelled all the way from abroad just to ask Salman if he would marry her, and his reply will leave you laughing

It was last year during IIFA 2023 when a reporter, a fan of Salman, said that she had loved him since the day she laid eyes on him, to which Salman jokingly replied, "You’re talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?" When the reporter proposed to Salman for marriage, he responded by saying, "My days of getting married are over. You should have met me about 20 years ago."

When Salman Khan was about to get married

Did you know? Back in the 90s, Salman Khan was on the verge of getting married! He was in a serious relationship with actress Sangeeta Bijlani, and their wedding plans were so advanced that they had even printed the wedding cards. Salman revealed this during an appearance on 'Koffee With Karan', admitting he was ready to marry Sangeeta, but fate had other plans.

Salman Khan’s upcoming projects

Salman will be seen headlining 'Sikandar'. The film marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. In May 2024, the production house officially announced that Rashmika Mandanna was also a part of the film.

Salman will also be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by SRK. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Salman also has ‘Kick 2’ in the pipeline. The superstar is set to reprise his role as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil for the second instalment of his 2014 hit, Kick. Sources told Mid-day that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who had turned director with the entertaining action fare, is keen to take ‘Kick 2’ on floors next year.