Salman Khan kicks off specialised fitness regimen for his next on India-China 2020 Galwan Valley clash; to focus on altitude training before filming in Ladakh

Portraying a jawan on screen entails intense preparation. Salman Khan is finding that out, having dived into the prep for his next with director Apoorva Lakhia. In the yet-untitled war drama, Khan steps into the shoes of late Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who was killed during the India-China Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. mid-day has learnt that the superstar kicked off his physical training from early June, focusing on two areas — general fitness, and high altitude acclimatisation. And who is training him? Well, Khan himself.

That’s not surprising considering the superstar has been a fitness enthusiast for decades. A source reveals, “Salman has refurbished his two gyms — a sprawling one at his Khandala farmhouse, and a smaller one at his Bandra apartment — to suit the current requirements. He trains for four hours daily and is undergoing circuit training focusing on different muscle groups. The exercises are designed to build strength, endurance, and cardiovascular improvement, the latter being important for high-altitude travellers.”

Apoorva Lakhia and Colonel B Santosh Babu

Lakhia has apparently slotted a look test for early July, and the first schedule for August. In the window between the two, the leading man will begin altitude training as a chunk of the film will be shot in Ladakh. The source adds, “The training includes periodically exposing the body to higher altitudes, thus giving it time to adjust to the lower oxygen level. Oxygen saturation level can be achieved at home through altitude simulation tents, chambers, or hypoxic masks. Salman may join an altitude training studio because at 59, he needs to be fighting fit to shoot combat sequences in Ladakh.”