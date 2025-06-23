Breaking News
Salman Khan's chill Sunday pic, keeps it cool in casual grey while sipping from a Being Human mug

Salman Khan's chill Sunday pic, keeps it cool in casual grey while sipping from a Being Human mug

Updated on: 23 June,2025 01:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Salman Khan shared a peaceful Sunday selfie in a grey tee, holding a Being Human mug. Fans reacted with love, calling it 'dil ko sukoon aaya.' He was recently seen on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show as guest

Salman Khan's chill Sunday pic, keeps it cool in casual grey while sipping from a Being Human mug

Picture Courtesy/Salman Khan's Instagram account

Salman Khan's chill Sunday pic, keeps it cool in casual grey while sipping from a Being Human mug
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gave fans a pleasant surprise on Sunday evening when he posted a picture of himself looking completely relaxed.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor shared a casual photo, dressed in a simple grey t-shirt, sunglasses, and his trademark blue stone bracelet. He looked calm and stylish, holding a Being Human mug in his hand, keeping things personal yet casual.


Soon after the actor posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section in no time.

One fan wrote, "Love you bhaijaan, ab jaa kar dil ko sukoon aaya, Sunday complete."

Another fan shared a famous Salman dialogue: "Mere baare mein itna mat socho, mein dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi."

The photo came shortly after his appearance on 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show Season 3', where he spoke openly about various things--including his health struggles, views on marriage, and more. He also shared an interesting detail about his hairstyle in the film Tere Naam, revealing that it was inspired by India's former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Ye Tere Naam ka jo look hai, woh actually inspired tha Abdul Kalam saab se," Salman said during the chat with host Kapil Sharma. (My hairstyle in Tere Naam was inspired by Abdul Kalam Sir.)

During the show, Salman also opened up about a recent incident in which a woman managed to sneak into his home at Galaxy Apartments. The topic came up when Kapil jokingly asked him about fans showing up at his residence with suitcases. Salman confirmed that something like that had indeed happened recently.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik, Smita Patil, and Kishore.

In the film, Salman plays Sanjay "Sikandar" Rajkot, a man trying to fix his past after a tragic incident. Despite the presence of big names, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, failed at the box office.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

