Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan reveals he has Trigeminal Neuralgia Brain Aneurysm and AV Malformation heres what these conditions mean

Salman Khan reveals he has Trigeminal Neuralgia, Brain Aneurysm, and AV Malformation — here's what these conditions mean

Updated on: 22 June,2025 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

During the show, Khan opened up about the multiple serious health conditions that he has been dealing with and how he continues to work despite battling them

Salman Khan reveals he has Trigeminal Neuralgia, Brain Aneurysm, and AV Malformation — here's what these conditions mean

Salman Khan

The much-awaited 'The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3' began with none other than superstar Salman Khan gracing the first episode. Salman, who is often known for his honesty and wit, brought laughter to the set as he joined Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek for a fun-filled episode.

Salman Khan speaks about his multiple health conditions


During the show, Khan opened up about the multiple serious health conditions that he has been dealing with and how he continues to work despite battling them. 


The conversation began with him discussing marriage at his age and how relationships fall apart for small reasons, and the potential financial consequences one can face in the event of a divorce

He said that it would be difficult to earn back the money if he were to have a spouse who divorces him and walks away with half his earnings. 

He said, "Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain (I'm out here breaking my bones every day - ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There's also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on)".

He added, "All of this is going on in my life. Aur jahan unka mood satka, woh aadha humara leke chala gaya. Ye younger age mein hota toh theek tha, phirse kama lete. Ab wapis se... (And the moment their mood soured, they will take away half of what I had. Had this happened when I was younger, it would've been fine - I could've earned it all back. But now, starting over again...)"

What is Trigeminal neuralgia, a brain aneurysm, and an arteriovenous malformation? 

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain condition that affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensations from your face to your brain. It causes sudden, intense, electric-shock-like pain on one side of the face — often triggered by everyday activities like chewing, brushing teeth, or even touching the face. It can happen due to a blood vessel pressing on the nerve or due to other issues like multiple sclerosis or a tumor.

Brain Aneurysm

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain due to a weakened vessel wall. Most aneurysms don’t cause symptoms and go unnoticed. Warning signs of a possible rupture include a sudden, severe headache, blurred vision, or loss of consciousness.

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

An AVM is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain. Normally, arteries carry oxygen-rich blood to the brain, and veins carry oxygen-depleted blood away. In an AVM, this flow is disrupted, increasing the risk of bleeding in the brain (hemorrhagic stroke).

All three conditions are related to the brain and nervous system and can be serious or life-threatening if not managed carefully.

