After a gap of six months, Kapil Sharma has returned with a new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. The first guest of the season is none other than Salman Khan. The actor was at his unfiltered best as he graced the show in a simple T-shirt from his brand Being Human and a pair of denim pants. At the beginning of the episode, Khan took a dig at Netflix for taking his show away from him and then inviting him as the first guest. “Kamaal ka power hai,” said Salman, leaving everyone in splits. For those unaware, Khan had earlier backed the Kapil Sharma–hosted comedy show before Netflix took over.

Salman Khan on his love life

On the show, Salman Khan’s marriage and love life were widely discussed. Considered to be one of the most eligible bachelors even at 59, questions around Salman’s marriage never seem to fade. Midway through the show, Kapil commented that Salman had been quite blessed in the girlfriend department. However, Khan didn’t agree with the statement.

“Not true. If you look at my average, it comes out pretty poor. I’m 59 now, and I’ve just had 3–4 girlfriends. My relationships have lasted 7–12 years. It’s a very poor average compared to today’s boys and girls. They keep hopping from one relationship to another. So I’m kind of old school.”

Salman Khan on a female fan trying to sneak into his house

On the show when asked about intruders getting into his home, Khan shared, “Yes, something recently happened. There were security guards outside. A woman told them she wanted to go to the fourth floor, and she entered. She rang the doorbell and our servant opened the door. The servant was shocked because the lady said, ‘Salman called me over.’ Obviously, the servant saw her and knew I definitely didn’t call her. She was a fan. So, she was taken home.”

Further, Salman said that the doors of his house have always been open to people. He recalled an incident when photographer Ashutosh Gowariker had requested to crash at his place for a few months until he found a new apartment. However, he ended up staying with them for a couple of years. When the Khan family eventually asked him about his plans to move out, Gowariker revealed that he had found a new house just 15 days after moving in with them — but had rented it out and continued to live with the Khans.