The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, premiering June 21 on Netflix, promises an uproarious start to the season as Salman Khan arrives in style and swag

Salman Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Listen to this article Salman Khan takes a dig at Aamir Khan’s love life on The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 - watch video x 00:00

The Great Indian Kapil Show is back with its third season, and who better to kick things off than the megastar himself – Salman Khan! The first episode, premiering Saturday, June 21, on Netflix, promises an uproarious start to the season as Salman arrives in style and swag. From rib-tickling banter and laughter showdowns between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh (yes, it's double the laughter on the couch!) to candid conversations that only Kapil Sharma can draw out – this episode has everything fans could wish for and then some. Not to mention, actor-comedians Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover are also a part of the new season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Salman’s dig at Aamir’s failed marriages and new GF

The Sikandar star opens up like never before – about his legendary bachelor status, tales of unexpected houseguests (some who never left), fitness icons, fan encounters, and so much more. He even meets not one, but three of his doppelgangers – all in different shades of bhaijaan! However, the highlight in the promo seems to be his hilarious dig at Aamir Khan’s failed marriages with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, as well as his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

On Aamir's 60th birthday in March, the actor introduced his partner Gauri to the media in Mumbai, and since then, fans have been leaving no chance to get more details about his love life. Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar, which hit the theatres on the festive occasion of Eid. Directed by AR Murugadoss, it also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj among others. Unfortunately, the film was leaked online and was later reportedly removed from at least 600 websites following piracy allegations online. The makers have now initiated internal discussions about claiming its digital piracy insurance that comes around Rs 91 crore.