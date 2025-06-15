In a leaked clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3, Salman Khan is seen talking about modern relationships and divorces

Divorce over snoring? Bhaijaan thinks so

As Kapil Sharma gears up for the third season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on June 21, a leaked clip from the première has stirred controversy. In the video, Salman Khan, who shares the stage with Kapil, says, “Even if someone puts their leg over another while sleeping, they file for divorce. Some even divorce over snoring — and take half the money [in alimony] too!” His comments, made during a discussion on modern relationships, have divided netizens. While some hailed Salman’s “honest” view, calling him “clear-headed since the start,” others slammed it as “insensitive” and reductive. Navjot Singh Sidhu, returning to the show after six years, and Archana Puran Singh are seen laughing. Netflix is yet to release the trailer.

Comic kaun?

The buzz is that Ayushmann Khurrana is set to star in out-and-out comedy, his next with Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra as producers. The quirky family comedy is expected to be a balanced entertainer, with situational humour with slapstick elements. We have learnt that casting for the project is underway. Apparently, the makers are yet to decide the leading lady for the project. The movie is set to start production in September. In the interim, Ayushmann will start work on Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama (New Prem, new plot, June 7). According to reports, it will go on floors in November.

After a break, comes magic

After taking a two-year hiatus for personal reasons, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is been busy developing multiple scripts across various genres and platforms. We have learnt that she is now back on set with a new feature film for an OTT platform and is also working on other projects, including a musical romantic comedy, and a web series. Ashwiny is also writing a Tamil original, which would be her second Tamil outing after Amma Kanakku (2016), and is exploring a Marathi film on the sidelines. She is apparently also set to adapt her debut novel, Mapping Love, for the screen.

When mumma speaks, we listen

Kajol says maintaining work-life balance has always been a priority since she started acting in the 1990s and the journey became easier with the support of her family as well as the producers. “I was one of the few people who worked on one film at a time; I didn’t do four films at the same time. I used to finish one film, then start another. I didn’t work for 20 or 30 hours. I was always very clear that we would work a certain amount only, and my mom also backed me up big time on it,” the 50-year-old actor said in an interview. She also shared that whenever she faced challenges on the personal front, the producers of her movies were quite “understanding” and allowed her to leave the sets early when necessary. Kajol’s comments come after the discussion around working hours for new mothers in Bollywood intensified recently, particularly after reports of Deepika Padukone’s alleged exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit due to her demand for an eight-hour workday.