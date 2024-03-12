The film has been touted to be an ambitious project that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has blocked Eid 2025 for the release of his upcoming film, directed by AR Murugadoss. The audience indeed eagerly awaits to see what the actor has on his plate next. After he created an example in 2023 with the phenomenal success of ‘Tiger 3’, he is all set to arrive with the next mega venture which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman’s history with Sajid Nadiadwala

Salman Khan has a longstanding collaboration of delivering blockbusters with producer Sajid Nadiadwala with films like ‘Judwaa’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, and ‘Kick’ just to name a few. After ‘Kick’ the audience was waiting for this collaboration to happen. On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is a name behind superhits like ‘Ghajini’, ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, and many more in the Tamil film industry.

AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala are two forces coming together with Salman Khan which certainly guarantees a blockbuster on its way. This announcement is indeed the biggest one that has come this year.

Salman Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Salman is currently basking in the success of his action thriller film 'Tiger 3'. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan's upcoming film 'The Bull'. However, an official statement about the film is still awaited. He also has 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. An official announcement regarding the new films in the YRF spy universe is awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)