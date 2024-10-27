Actor Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday on October 26, 2024, marking another year of life. Married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, Aayush is very close to the Khan family

Actor Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday on October 26, 2024, marking another year of life and looking as handsome as ever. Married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, Aayush is very close to the Khan family. He shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring his in-laws, Salim and Salma Khan, capturing a sweet moment when Salim playfully remarked, "You’re still just a kid" after learning his age.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on Salim Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

In the photo, Aayush is posing with his father-in-law and mother-in-law, and the three of them look endearing together. His lighthearted caption reads, 'Feeling the love on my birthday! Thanks to everyone for the wishes. My father-in-law just asked me my age, and after hearing my answer, he said, “Tum toh abhi bhi bacche ho, aur zindagi bhar dil se bacche rehna.” Guess I’m staying forever young!'"

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on his love story with Arpita Khan

"I was dating Arpita; we had known each other for 6-7 years, and I proposed to her after some time. So, when we started dating, one day I was dropping her off at Galaxy (Salman's house), and she asked me to come upstairs. It was around 1 a.m. At first, I was hesitant, but then she said, 'Galaxy mein koi nahi sota,' so I went to her house, and we were enjoying some food. Suddenly, the doorbell rang, and I was like, 'Tumhare bhai toh nahi hai na?' She said, 'He is shooting in Karjat,' and on TV, someone was talking about Salman Khan. Suddenly, he entered the house and said, 'Kaun mere bare mein kya bol raha hai?'" he shared on Bharti Singh's podcast.

Sharma continued, "As I looked at him, my mind played 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.' I stood up and screamed, 'Hey, I am Aayush Sharma.' He was also stunned and said, 'Hey, I am Salman Khan,' and then he went inside. I told Arpita, 'Mein nikal raha hoon,' but she asked me to stay because if I had run, Salman Bhai would have thought there was something fishy."

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma asked for Arpita's hand

Further sharing the story, Aayush said, "The next day, I got a call from Arpita saying, 'There’s a problem; Salman Bhai woke up and said he met me. Mom thought we had officially introduced ourselves, so she shared all the information about my whereabouts. Now, Salman Bhai wants to meet me.' I was like, 'Kyun?' And then I had to go and meet him."

During the meeting, when Salman asked Aayush about his future plans with Arpita, he couldn't think of anything and said, "Shaadi hogi." Salman Khan replied, "Dadhi aa gayi tumhari?" Then, he asked Aayush about his income and job, but it was the actor's honesty that won Bhaijaan's heart. When Salman questioned him about his job and everything, Aayush very politely said he wasn't earning anything and was getting money from his father. Seeing his honesty, Salman accepted him and said, "Shaadi pakki." This is how Aayush managed to win over Salman Khan with his honesty and love for Arpita.