Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khans brother in law Aayush Sharma shares Salim Khans surprising reaction to learning his age

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shares Salim Khan's surprising reaction to learning his age

Updated on: 27 October,2024 11:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actor Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday on October 26, 2024, marking another year of life. Married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, Aayush is very close to the Khan family

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shares Salim Khan's surprising reaction to learning his age

Aayush Sharma

Listen to this article
Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma shares Salim Khan's surprising reaction to learning his age
x
00:00

Actor Aayush Sharma celebrated his birthday on October 26, 2024, marking another year of life and looking as handsome as ever. Married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, Aayush is very close to the Khan family. He shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring his in-laws, Salim and Salma Khan, capturing a sweet moment when Salim playfully remarked, "You’re still just a kid" after learning his age.


Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on Salim Khan


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)


In the photo, Aayush is posing with his father-in-law and mother-in-law, and the three of them look endearing together. His lighthearted caption reads, 'Feeling the love on my birthday! Thanks to everyone for the wishes. My father-in-law just asked me my age, and after hearing my answer, he said, “Tum toh abhi bhi bacche ho, aur zindagi bhar dil se bacche rehna.” Guess I’m staying forever young!'" 

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on his love story with Arpita Khan

"I was dating Arpita; we had known each other for 6-7 years, and I proposed to her after some time. So, when we started dating, one day I was dropping her off at Galaxy (Salman's house), and she asked me to come upstairs. It was around 1 a.m. At first, I was hesitant, but then she said, 'Galaxy mein koi nahi sota,' so I went to her house, and we were enjoying some food. Suddenly, the doorbell rang, and I was like, 'Tumhare bhai toh nahi hai na?' She said, 'He is shooting in Karjat,' and on TV, someone was talking about Salman Khan. Suddenly, he entered the house and said, 'Kaun mere bare mein kya bol raha hai?'" he shared on Bharti Singh's podcast.

Sharma continued, "As I looked at him, my mind played 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.' I stood up and screamed, 'Hey, I am Aayush Sharma.' He was also stunned and said, 'Hey, I am Salman Khan,' and then he went inside. I told Arpita, 'Mein nikal raha hoon,' but she asked me to stay because if I had run, Salman Bhai would have thought there was something fishy."

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma asked for Arpita's hand

Further sharing the story, Aayush said, "The next day, I got a call from Arpita saying, 'There’s a problem; Salman Bhai woke up and said he met me. Mom thought we had officially introduced ourselves, so she shared all the information about my whereabouts. Now, Salman Bhai wants to meet me.' I was like, 'Kyun?' And then I had to go and meet him."

During the meeting, when Salman asked Aayush about his future plans with Arpita, he couldn't think of anything and said, "Shaadi hogi." Salman Khan replied, "Dadhi aa gayi tumhari?" Then, he asked Aayush about his income and job, but it was the actor's honesty that won Bhaijaan's heart. When Salman questioned him about his job and everything, Aayush very politely said he wasn't earning anything and was getting money from his father. Seeing his honesty, Salman accepted him and said, "Shaadi pakki." This is how Aayush managed to win over Salman Khan with his honesty and love for Arpita.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan aayush sharma arpita khan salim khan bollywood Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK