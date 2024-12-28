A video of Salman Khan cutting a huge cake with his niece Ayat, while the superstar’s mother Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and other loved ones sang the birthday song, has gone viral.

Salman Khan cut multi-tier cake

Listen to this article Salman Khan cuts multi-tier cake at birthday bash hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar, watch video x 00:00

Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday at his sister Arpita Khan's residence on 26th December midnight. Later, the Khan parivaar jetted off to Jamnagar, Gujarat, for a grand celebration. The Khan parivaar, along with Bollywood's bhaijaan Salman, reached Jamnagar to celebrate his birthday, hosted by the Ambani family at Vantara. Now, a video of Salman Khan cutting a huge cake with his niece Ayat, while the superstar’s mother Salma Khan, Helen, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, and other loved ones sang the birthday song, has gone viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife)

In the video that is going viral on Instagram, Salman is seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms while they together cut the giant multi-tiered birthday cake. To note, little Ayat shares her birthday with her ‘mamu’ Salman Khan. In the video, Salman Khan was seen looking dapper in a black shirt with jeans, while Ayat looked like a baby doll in a golden frock with a black jacket.

The video features the entire Khan family, including mom Salma Khan, Helen, sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, nephews Arhaan Khan and Nirvan Khan. After the cake cutting, the entire family enjoyed the spectacular fireworks arranged for Bhaijaan's birthday celebration. Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani & others also joined the family for the special celebration.

Sohail Khan and Deanne Pandey share glimpses from the grand celebration

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's aunt Deanne Pandey posted pictures from the venue on her Instagram. In the pictures, she is posing with Salman’s sister Alvira Agnihotri and Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala in front of a swimming pool. Another picture features a big sign reading "Love (red emoji) you Bhaijaan." Sohail Khan is also spotted enjoying a buggy ride in one of the pictures. The beautiful fireworks at Vantara are also shown. Deanne also posted an old picture of the four siblings—Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira—in the photo dump. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Salman Khan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohail Khan (@sohailkhanofficial)

Salman Khan's work front

Meanwhile, the teaser of Salman Khan's new film Sikandar was supposed to be released yesterday, but due to the unfortunate demise of our ex-PM Dr. Manmohan Singh, the teaser reveal was postponed. The reveal happened today at around 4:05 PM. It showcased Bhaijaan in a never-before-seen avatar.