Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has demanded an apology from news broadcasting agency ANI (Asian Network International), reported Live Law. The actor has also demanded the same from the legal team of the two accused booked in the firing case outside the actor's Bandra home in April this year, for defaming the actor by publishing an objectionable news article claiming that he has known relations with the underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim's group D-Company.

The legal notice was sent through the Law firm DSK Legal where Khan took exception to the news article published by ANI on its website and supplied to other news portals and channels. In the said article, the news agency has also taken a short interview/byte of advocate Amit Mishra, who represents accused Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal in the firing case outside Khan's Galaxy apartments in Mumbai's push Bandra area.

What the notice sent by Salman Khan's legal team reads:

The legal notice states, "Our client (Khan) denies all the allegations made by Mishra against him in the Impugned Article and our client states that the allegations therein are absolutely false, baseless, malicious, grossly defamatory/derogatory, misleading, damaging and are made with an intent to malign the image and goodwill of our client before the public at large, which our client has painstakingly developed by him over the years. Our client states that in fact he is a victim of the criminal act that was perpetrated upon him by certain individuals. Our client states that he is absolutely not concerned with the accused persons in any manner whatsoever."

"Our client states that the same is nothing but a tactic to gather sympathy from the public at large, and to distract their attention from the matter at hand. He states that the allegations made against him have no shred of truth and have been made with an intent to defame, malign and harm the reputation and goodwill of our client and to lower the moral and intellectual character of our client before the public at large and bring him to the ridicule," the notice reads.