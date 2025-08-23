Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khans fees for Bigg Boss 19 revealed The host to charge lesser this year due to THIS reason

Salman Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 19 revealed! The host to charge lesser this year due to THIS reason

Updated on: 23 August,2025 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Salman Khan is reportedly charging lesser than the previous seasons for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 19. The actor started filming for the alleged longest season on Friday in Mumbai

Salman Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 19 revealed! The host to charge lesser this year due to THIS reason

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 fees

Salman Khan's fees for Bigg Boss 19 revealed! The host to charge lesser this year due to THIS reason
The stage is set for Bigg Boss 19 as the highly anticipated reality TV series gears up to debut on August 24, 2025. As the grand premiere approaches, all eyes are on the latest updates from the series. As new insights from the upcoming season surface, the hype around the season has been at an all-time high. Reports suggest that the season will be the longest one in the show's history and is expected to last five months. Additionally, it will also feature a digital-first approach. Among the multiple topics doing the rounds, one of the most discussed reports is the compensation for host Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s salary for Bigg Boss 19



According to multiple reports, Salman Khan is set to earn between Rs 120 to 150 crores for returning to his hosting role. Given that the show is expected to run for a duration of 15 weeks, the amounts to approximately Rs 8 to 10 crores every weekend. Unlike earlier seasons, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to initially be available on JioCinema, along with a delayed airing on Colors TV the same day. Later, the episodes will be perceived as a continuation of the OTT format rather than a traditional TV season.


Notably, it is believed that Salman's fee this year is massively lower compared to his previous television seasons. For the earlier seasons, Bigg Boss 18, the Dabangg actor was reportedly paid Rs 250 crores, and Rs 200 crores for Bigg Boss 17. However, he earned Rs 96 crores for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Why is Salman Khan charging less this season?

According to reports, after hosting the show for the first three months, Salman is expected to pass the duties to guest hosts for the final two months. It is unknown who will take on the duties. However, names such as Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor are being considered. This is allegedly because of his commitment to the shooting of his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan

The show's recent promotional content, filmed on July 21, is around a political theme, hinting at the season's overall tone. Salman started shooting for Bigg Boss 19 on Friday, August 22, in Mumbai. He was seen dressed in an all-black suit, complete with a stylish moustache and groomed hair.

