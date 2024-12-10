Watch! Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan shake a leg as she celebrates her birthday with family

Salma Khan, the wife of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and mother of Bollywood star Salman Khan, recently celebrated her birthday with her family and friends in Mumbai

Salma Khan, the wife of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and mother of Bollywood star Salman Khan, recently celebrated her birthday with her family and friends in Mumbai. Bash, which was organised at Arpita Khan's newly launched restaurant in Mumbai, was truly a fun riot. Several visuals from the party surfaced online in which Salma's children could be seen jamming with her on her special occasion.

A while ago on Monday evening, Salma's son Sohail took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of videos in which he can be shaking a leg with his "Mother India".

"Happy birthday mother India (red heart emoji)," he captioned the post.

Fitness coach Deanne Panday, who also attended the party, also shared several images and videos from Salma Khan's birthday celebrations.

In one of the clips, Salma can be seen cutting a huge cake in the company of her daughters Arpita, Alvira and other members of her family.

"Happy Birthday To Salma Aunty. You are like my mom too,love you so much.Such a blast we have had today & always," she wrote.

As per Deanne, Salma turned 83.

Recently, Sohail shared a fam-jam picture featuring Salma Khan, Salim Khan, as well as his siblings Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan reacted to the picture and dropped a couple of red heart emojis in the comment section. (ANI)

