Salman Khan is known for his spontaneous and humorous reactions and answers. In the latest media interaction, the actor is seen giving a hilarious response to a journalist's question

Salman Khan at a media interaction (pic/fan account)

Listen to this article 'Savage': Netizens ROFL as Salman reveals he does THIS before coming on stage x 00:00

Fans love genuine media interactions, especially when it comes from their favourite Bhaijaan. The actor is known for giving honest and humorous answers during press conferences. A video has been doing rounds on social media that features Salman Khan at a media interaction today. In the conference, the actor gave a savage and witty reply which won his fans' hearts. The video is from the Dabangg Tour Re-loaded. Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannah Bhatia and Disha Patani were also present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan's last-minute thoughts before stepping on the stage

A female journalist asked the Big Boss host about his thought process two minutes before stepping on the stage. The Dabangg actor paused for a moment and then replied, "Seriously, I check my clothing first. Zip vagera sab band hai". This hilarious reply received a lot of laughter from the audience. He further said that his next thought is, "Koi step vagera nahi bhoolu and bhool bhi gaya to aisa kar dena upar wale ki inko pata nahi chalna chahiye ki mai kuch bhoola hu aur ye act na bina haanfe complete ho jaana chahiye. So these are my thoughts". (The actor said that his first thought before stepping on the stage is always checking his clothes and if his denim's zip is closed or not. Next, the actor mentions that he wishes to not forget any step while performing and god forbid if that happens, he prays that the audience doesn't realise that he has forgotten something. He also thinks that the act should finish before he runs out of his breath.)

Salman Khan's fans genuinely appreciated and loved this honest answer from the star. Many fans could not keep calm and commented, "Savage Reply". Another fan commented, "At 59, Salman Khan is still the epitome of handsomeness and the ultimate icon of Indian cinema!". While another fan commented, "Salman is the most genuine person".

Salman Khan speaks up about highs and lows in his life

Salman Khan also opened up about his films not doing well at the box office. The actor mentioned that he has had his lows but he views his lows also as his highs. He also mentioned that his life journey has been great so far. The 'Tubelight' actor mentioned that he gives his best to every moment, doing the best things that one likes to do until they are on this planet, enjoy their life be doing what they like, be it acting, romancing, jumping, dancing, watching movies etc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @salmanvibess

Salman Khan's press conference remembers iconic dialogue from Dabangg 2

In the same media interaction, Salman Khan asked the journalists if they had any questions for actress Sonakshi Sinha. Keeping up with Salman's lively and humorous spirit, a journalist replied, "Bas thappad se darr lagta hai sir." (A journalist said that he is only scared of being slapped.) This reply from the journalist is based on a dialogue between Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan's superhit film Dabangg 2. They portrayed the characters of Rajjo and Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the film respectively. The original dialogue was, "Thappad se darr nahin lagta saahab pyaar se lagta hai ". Rajjo said this to Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the second installment of the Dabangg franchise. This comment from the journalist left the crowd laughing.