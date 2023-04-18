Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz and Sidharth

Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz and Sidharth

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Shehnaaz cannot just remain unmarried forever, Salman said.

Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz and Sidharth

Shehnaaz Gill. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz and Sidharth
x
00:00

Bollywood star Salman Khan has asked social media users who keep talking about Shehnaaz Gill and the late Sidharth Shukla and tag them as 'SidNaaz' to stop doing that and let Shehnaaz move on in life.


Appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with the 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' cast, Salman said Sidharth is no more and now it is time for Shehnaaz to have her own life and find love if she wants to. Shehnaaz cannot just remain unmarried forever, Salman said. "Even Sidharth would have wanted her to move on and start a family," he added.



"Par social media pe yeh kuchh log jo SidNaaz, SidNaaz karte rahte hain, zindagi bhar yeh kunwari rahegi kya? (Some people on social media keep troubling her, saying SidNaaz, SidNaaz. Will she remain single for the rest of her life?)," commented an irate Salman.


Also Read: O Balle Balle: Salman Khan steals the show in the peppy Punjabi dance number from 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Continuing in the same vein, he said: "Yeh jitney bhi SidNaaz, SidNaaz karte hain, inmein se kisi ek ko chunliya toh woh abhi kahega haan mai tumhara hun. Kya bakwaas baatien hai yeh, kisi ki sunna nahi sirf apne dil ki suno and move on in life. (If she chooses one among those SidNaaz fans, they will happily accept her as life partner. All of this is nonsense. Don't listen to them, listen to your heart and move on in life)."

Coming Eid Shehnaaz will be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' along with Salman and a trio of Telugu stars -- Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu -- as well as Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar and Sukhbir. They came on the show to promote the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

Salman Khan Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan pooja hegde bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK